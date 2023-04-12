Assassin’s Creed comes to Webtoon with a pirate adventure webcomic

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has grown and spread across several different mediums since the series’ earliest beginnings in 2007, from console titles and mobile games, to comics and novels to a feature film starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard. (Yes, that did in fact happen!) Ubisoft announced on Wednesday that the popular historical action series is taking on yet another new form: an original webcomic collaboration with Korean digital comics giant Webtoon.

The comic, titled Assassin’s Creed: Forgotten Temple, will center on Edward Kenway, a privateer-turned-pirate-turned-assassin and the protagonist of 2013’s Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag. This story follows his adventures after the events of Black Flag as Kenway embarks on a perilous quest for the Pieces of Eden — mythic artifacts created by an ancient civilization, whose power threatens to imperil the entire world. In addition, the series will also introduce Noa, a Korean American descendant of Edward’s, searching for clues to her family’s long-lost history.

“We are thrilled to expand the Assassin’s Creed series to Webtoon thanks to this amazing collaboration with Webtoon and Redice Studio,” Julien Fabre, Ubisoft’s director of global TV and transmedia business development, said in a news release. “We’ve been working hard with the talented folks at Redice to craft this original Assassin’s Creed Black Flag sequel and hope that existing fans and new readers around the world will enjoy it.”

Redice is a Korean art studio founded by the late artist Sung-Rak “DUBU” Jang (Solo Leveling) and known for producing Webtoon adaptations of famous Korean web novels such as Omniscient Reader and I’m the Max-Level Newbie. The first six episodes of Forgotten Temple will be available to read exclusively on Webtoon, with a total of 150 episodes across three “seasons” planned to be released on a weekly basis.

“As longtime fans of the franchise, we can’t wait for readers to see where Edward Kenway’s story goes next,” Webtoon’s VP of content David Lee said in an accompanying statement. “This incredible series will captivate existing fans of the Assassin’s Creed video games while introducing this beloved IP to a new audience on Webtoon.”

Webtoon’s popularity has grown exponentially over the past decade, producing such popular webcomic series as Lore Olympus, My Giant Nerd Boyfriend, Solo Leveling, and Tower of God, the latter of which have since received their own anime adaptations. With that in mind, it makes sense why Ubisoft would be looking to expand its flagship original series into this previously untapped territory.

Assassin’s Creed: Forgotten Temple will begin publication on Webtoon on April 24 at 5 p.m. PT.