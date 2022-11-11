Ash Ketchum is finally the very best

The day has finally come: famed pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum is the very best. The moment, 25 seasons in the making, happened earlier this morning in the latest episode of the Netflix series Pokémon Ultimate Journeys, when Ash won the “Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series,” making him the top trainer in the world. The episode aired first in Japan and will be coming to the rest of the world “in the future.”

As fans of the Pokémon animated series already know, being the very best, like no one ever was, has always been the goal for Ash and his pal Pikachu since the show debuted in 1997. Just look how happy he looks holding that trophy. If nothing else, the win is a great lesson in perseverance. There’s currently no word on Ash’s postretirement plans — aside from time traveling.