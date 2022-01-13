Arturia unveils ‘Noir’ editions of its popular MiniBrute synths

Arturia has launched Brute Noir editions of its popular mid-tier monophonic synths, the MiniBrute 2 and MiniBrute 2S. It also launched a limited Brute Noir edition of its DrumBrute Impact analog drum machine. All the versions are all-black rather than grey, so they may appeal to musicians who want that aesthetic or the exclusivity of a limited edition model.

As a reminder, the MiniBrute 2 is a monophonic synth that’s semi-modular in that it has a decent-sized patchbay for rerouting the synth’s signal, but it can also make sounds right out of the box. Other features include a pair of VCOs, two LFOs and the 25-note, velocity-sensitive keyboard with aftertouch and dual-oscillator Brute Voice. The MiniBrute 2s lacks the keyboard but offers a 64-step sequencer for “classic synth workflow and punchy Brute character.”

Arturia

The DrumBrute Impact, meanwhile, is Arturia’s entry level 10-voice analog drum machine. It’s modernized with “gnarly FM,” Arturia says, along with polyrythmic sequencing and a built-in distortion circuit. Arturia didn’t reveal specific pricing for the Brute Noir editions ahead of publication, but the regular MiniBrute 2 and MiniBrute 2s models are $499, while the standard DrumBrute is $299 at Amazon.