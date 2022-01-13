Arturia unveils ‘Noir’ editions of its popular MiniBrute synths

Arturia has launched Brute Noir editions of its popular mid-tier monophonic synths, the MiniBrute 2 and MiniBrute 2S. It also launched a limited Brute Noir edition of its DrumBrute Impact analog drum machine. All the versions are all-black rather than grey, so they may appeal to musicians who want that aesthetic or the exclusivity of a limited edition model.
As a reminder, the MiniBrute 2 is a monophonic synth that’s semi-modular in that it has a decent-sized patchbay for rerouting the synth’s signal, but it can also make sounds right out of the box. Other features include a pair of VCOs, two LFOs and the 25-note, velocity-sensitive keyboard with aftertouch and dual-oscillator Brute Voice. The MiniBrute 2s lacks the keyboard but offers a 64-step sequencer for “classic synth workflow and punchy Brute character.”
The DrumBrute Impact, meanwhile, is Arturia’s entry level 10-voice analog drum machine. It’s modernized with “gnarly FM,” Arturia says, along with polyrythmic sequencing and a built-in distortion circuit. Arturia didn’t reveal specific pricing for the Brute Noir editions ahead of publication, but the regular MiniBrute 2 and MiniBrute 2s models are $499, while the standard DrumBrute is $299 at Amazon.
All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.