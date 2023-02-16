Arlo’s Essential video doorbells are up to 50 percent off

Whether you’re planning to travel this long weekend or to just curl up on the couch binging The Last Of Us, today’s Arlo’s Essential video doorbell deal will help you relax. Right now, the wired version is selling for $77.16 ($73 off) at Amazon, which is nearly its best price yet, while it’s $79.99 at Best Buy and Arlo. You can also buy the wireless model — which is easier to set up — for half off at $99.99 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Arlo.

These are amongst the best video doorbells and will allow you to keep tabs on who’s at the door using your smartphone so you don’t have to leave the comfort of your couch or even be at home. They also share the same 1536p HD video resolution as our favorite video doorbell, the Ring Pro 2, while boasting a 180-degree field of view so you can see your entire porch. While their sensitivity and connectivity aren’t as good as the Ring Pro 2’s, Arlo’s doorbells also offer a few perks that the Pro 2 lacks, like smart alerts for animals and vehicles. They’re even compatible with Amazon Alexa, as well as Google Assistant and Samsung SmartThings, while the wired model features support for Apple HomeKit.

$ 77 Arlo’s hardwired video doorbell supports Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple HomeKit. It also features smart alerts for people, packages, animals, and vehicles. Unlike the battery-powered model, it includes pre-roll that captures approaching visitors.

$ 100 Arlo’s battery-powered video doorbell supports Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, though it isn’t compatible with Apple HomeKit. Like the wired model, it features a 180-degree field of view and smart alerts for people, packages, animals, and vehicles alongside a built-in siren.

If you want to upgrade your WFH setup, you can currently buy the Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk in its base size (24 x 30 inches) for $417 ($132 off) directly from Fully with offer code 8V-DQ-RA-UX. Several of us at The The Hamden Journal, including my colleagues Dan Seifert and Jay Peters, own and wholeheartedly recommend this adjustable standing desk. While it can stand high at 50 inches, you can also use the bamboo-topped desk while sitting down by lowering it. Switching between sitting and standing like that can help you stay alert but also comes in useful when you need to stretch your legs but can’t leave your desk because of a looming deadline. Plus, it might be helpful for certain kinds of health conditions. As The The Hamden Journal’s Jay Peters explained, for example, alternating between sitting and standing helped alleviate back pain and a repetitive strain injury (RSI) in his wrists.

$ 417 This popular standing desk quickly and quietly adjusts from a top height of 50 inches to a level low enough for you to sit.

Today’s Nintendo Switch OLED discount is one to take note of if you’re planning on buying the forthcoming Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or any of the other new games announced at Nintendo Direct. Right now, Woot is selling the Nintendo Switch OLED for $329.99 instead of $349.99, its typical retail price, alongside a one-year Nintendo warranty. While not an all-time low, that’s certainly a discount we don’t see often.

In contrast to the standard Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED features a larger, more vibrant, and brighter 7-inch OLED display. That, combined with an improved built-in kickstand and better speakers, makes for a more enjoyable gaming experience. There’s also now 64GB of internal storage and a built-in wired ethernet port in the dock. Read our review.

$ 330 The Nintendo Switch OLED model packs in a bunch of subtle refinements, including a 7-inch OLED display, improved audio performance, and a better kickstand.

We’ve got another deal gamers will love. Right now, Woot is selling the Meta Quest 2 with 256GB of storage for $459.99 ($40 off). Despite last year’s price hike, there’s still a lot to love, even if the 2020 virtual reality headset isn’t grabbing headlines like Sony’s forthcoming PlayStation VR2. For example, the Meta Quest 2 packs a high-resolution screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate for some games, and it can connect wirelessly to gaming PCs. The headset’s also fast and, unlike its predecessor, lightweight and comfortable to wear — even if it is rather bulky and awkward to don in social situations. Still, it’s a good headset, and at least you no longer need to connect to a Facebook account to use it. Read our review.

$ 460 The Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset supports a 120Hz refresh rate for certain games, as well as the ability to connect wirelessly to gaming PCs.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds to help motivate you at the gym or entertain you while commuting, Apple’s third-gen AirPods are a fine choice available at a decent price. They may lack the noise cancellation of the $249 AirPods Pro, but they still sound good and made it onto our list of the best wireless earbuds. They’re also about $100 less than the Pro versions. Right now, Costco is currently selling its members Apple’s third-gen AirPods with a MagSafe charging case at their all-time low price of $139.99 ($40 off) through March 11th. Non-members can also buy the AirPods but for $146.99 instead, which is still not a bad deal.

These are amongst our favorites because of their exceptional voice call quality. Unlike their predecessor, the earbuds also sport IPX4 water and sweat resistance, better sound, and support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. Battery life is also longer, while the MagSafe charging case means you can wirelessly charge them with MagSafe or a Lightning cable if you prefer. Read our review.

$ 140 Apple’s third-gen AirPods have a new design and sound significantly better than their predecessors. They also add new features like head tracking for spatial audio.

We’re not finished just yet…