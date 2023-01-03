Arlo will stop supporting some of its older security cameras starting in April

Arlo’s older security cameras will lose access to future updates and some perks users have been enjoying these past years, now that the company has started implementing a new end-of-life policy for its products. As users reported on Reddit (via 9to5Google), the company has sent out emails to announce the new policy and the first products to be affected: the Generation 3 (VMC3030) and Pro (VMC4030) cameras, which were released in 2014 and 2016, respectively. The two models will lose access to the seven free days of cloud storage Arlo bundles with its cameras starting on April 1st, 2023. They’ll also be the first models to stop receiving firmware and security updates, as well as bug fixes.

In its full announcement (PDF) for the policy, Arlo explained that it will pull its cameras four years after the last time they were mass produced. Following the first two models above, the next Arlo cameras to lose access to updates and features include the Arlo Baby (ABC1000), Pro 2 (VMC4030P), Q (VMC3040) and Q+ (VMC3040S). Their end-of-life date is on January 1st, 2024. The company will also stop supporting Arlo Lights (ALS1101) and Audio Doorbell (AAD1001) on the same date.

To note, users don’t have to throw them out as soon as those dates arrive. They can continue using the cameras to access livestreamed videos, as well as video clips stored locally with compatible Arlo base stations. But they’ll have to pay for Arlo’s Secure subscription service to have access to cloud storage, and the cameras will likely lose features over time since they’ll no longer get firmware upgrades.

In addition to putting an EOL date on its products, Arlo is also phasing out its email notifications and E911 emergency calling service on April 1st, as well as its Legacy Video Storage on AWS S3 on January 1st, 2024. The company said it will provide a 30-day advance notice for products that will be affected by the EOL rule, though, so people can decide whether to buy newer devices or to continue using their old ones.