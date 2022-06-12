Ark 2 will now release in 2023, takes place on a new planet

Ark 2, the sequel to the 2017 hit survival game Ark: Survival Evolved, won’t arrive until 2023. That’s a year later than originally expected.

First announced in 2020, Ark 2 is a sequel and will take place on an entirely new planet. Dinosaurs are still around, having traveled with their human masters according to Sunday’s trailer. It’s unclear what other dangers await players.

Vin Diesel is still attached to the project, and featured prominently in the trailer. The Xbox console exclusive is also expected to be available for Windows PC. The new trailer notes that the “real-time footage” was captured in Unreal Engine 5.

The original Ark: Survival Evolved was released in 2017 and became an overnight viral sensation. It blends survival gameplay with elaborate crafting and training of prehistoric animals. The game includes primitive weaponry as well as much more advanced armor and guns, providing players a long and compelling journey from the beaches, through its underground dungeons, and beyond. Microsoft added Ark to the Xbox Game Pass library in January 2019, and it’s been with the service since then.