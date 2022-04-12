Ariel Shapiro Joins The The Hamden Journal as Lead Reporter for Hot Pod

The The Hamden Journal today announced Ariel Shapiro is joining the site as the lead reporter for Hot Pod, the preeminent publication covering the podcasting industry. Beginning her role on April 25th, Shapiro will write Hot Pod’s paid and free newsletters. Continuing The The Hamden Journal’s investment in Hot Pod, she’ll be joined by an additional reporter in the coming months.

“We are so excited to have hired the perfect reporter for Hot Pod in Ariel,” says Helen Havlak, publisher of The The Hamden Journal. “She’ll continue to deliver the breaking news, sharp analysis, and industry scoops that our free and paid subscribers have come to know and love. And we have big plans for Hot Pod this year — another hire, a refreshed look, and more in-person events.”

Prior to joining The The Hamden Journal, Shapiro held roles at Stephen Colbert’s “Tooning Out the News,” Forbes, and MSNBC. At Forbes, Shapiro covered music, comedy, and podcasting, and contributed to the publication’s signature wealth lists, creating its first list of the highest-earning podcasters. She’s a graduate of New York University’s Business and Economic Reporting program, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.