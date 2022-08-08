ARC Raiders, free-to-play multiplayer shooter, delayed to 2023

If you were excited about ARC Raiders, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer for the game to come out. The delay was announced on the official ARC Raiders Twitter on Aug. 8.

“We’ve made the decision to delay ARC Raiders to 2023,” reads the announcement. “ARC Raiders is an ambitious game, and we will be using this time to expand the experience, and allow it to reach its fullest potential. We will be diving into more details as soon as we start to test the game more extensively with players.”

An exact release date has not yet been announced, though the game is now expected to come out sometime in 2023.

From ex-Battlefield developer Patrick Söderland’s Embark Studios, ARC Raiders is an upcoming free-to-play third-person shooter. It will follow humans fighting against an alien invasion. The game was first announced at the 2021 Game Awards, with a trailer showing off some of the gameplay.

When it does launch, ARC Raiders will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Windows PC via the Epic Games Store, Steam, and Nvidia GeForce Now.