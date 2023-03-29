Apple’s WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5th

Apple has announced that its Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, will begin on June 5th. The full event will run from June 5th through June 9th in an online format, but like last year, there will be an in-person experience at Apple Park on the first day of the show. Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of worldwide developer relations, says this year’s WWDC is going to be Apple’s “biggest and most exciting yet.”

Traditionally, Apple uses the show to share details on the next versions of its operating systems, such as iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and (sometimes) tvOS. Last year, the company used the event’s keynote to announce iOS 16’s customizable lock screens, its Home app refresh, Stage Manager, the M2 chip, and more.

It also wouldn’t be unprecedented if Apple announced new Mac hardware at the event. The company has been teasing an Apple Silicon Mac Pro for quite a while now, and it’d make sense to announce it in front of an audience of professional Mac users. There have also been rumors that the company’s working on a 15-inch MacBook Air, and a WWDC announcement would make sense given that it announced a new 13-inch model at last year’s event.