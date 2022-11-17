Apple’s third-generation AirPods fall to a new low of $140 ahead of Black Friday

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Apple’s sweet-spot earbuds are now at their best price to date. Amazon is selling the third-generation AirPods at an all-time low of $140, or $29 off. That makes it an easy choice if you’re interested in perks like head-tracking spatial audio and wireless charging, but don’t need the active noise cancellation and snug fit of higher-end models.

Apple

The third-gen AirPods address many of the concerns you might have had about Apple’s mid-tier wireless buds in the past. They offer dramatically improved audio quality, with a more immersive sound, cleaner highs and consistent bass response. They’re more comfortable, and the six-hour battery life is long enough for a cross-country flight. And you might even prefer the more open design to that of the AirPods Pro — you won’t need a transparency mode to listen to a colleague.

These won’t be for everyone. You can use AirPods with Android and Windows devices, but they’re still best-suited to the Apple ecosystem. And while they’re sweat-resistant, you might not want to wear the third-gen models during vigorous workouts. At this price, however, they sit in a good middle ground and are more competitive with rivals’ earbuds.

Thankfully, you also have choices if you’re looking for discounts on Apple’s other models. The second-gen AirPods remain at $90 if you’re happy with no-frills audio and wired charging. The latest AirPods Pro, meanwhile, are still down to $230 if you want the company’s best in-ear listening experience. It’s just a question of your needs and budget.

