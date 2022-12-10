Apple’s terrific M1 iPad Air is matching its best price to date right now

The holidays are quickly approaching, and if you’re doing a little weekend window shopping for yourself or others this weekend, we’ve collected a handful of excellent deals that we think we think will allow you to cross more than just a few names off your list.

Starting things off is the latest iPad Air, which is discounted at Amazon and Best Buy in the 64GB, Wi-fi configuration to just $499.99, matching its lowest price to date. Apple’s newest iteration of its featherweight tablet includes significant upgrades to its performance thanks to Apple’s M1 CPU, and it’s equipped with a 12MP ultrawide camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. Just like the older model, the fifth-gen Air features a 10.9-inch display and is compatible with all of the latest Apple accessories, including the second-gen Apple Pencil.

There are certainly less expensive options available if you’re shopping for a pair of noise-canceling headphones — in fact, Bose’s excellent QuietComfort 45 are currently on sale for just shy of $250 — but if you’re in the market for one of the best models you can get, the WH-1000XM5s are the pair to beat.

Target, Best Buy, and Amazon are both discounting the Fitbit Versa 4 to $159.95, down from its usual price of $229.99. The latest wearable in the Fitbit Versa lineup appears very similar to its predecessor but offers a slimmer design that replaces the haptic touch button with a physical one. It also offers more exercise options, including new options for CrossFit and skiing, and features a faster version of the Fitbit UI.

The Versa lineup doesn’t offer the same experience as more premium wearables — and Fitbit is still rolling out new features to the Versa 4 via software updates — but if you can tolerate the growing pains, the Versa 4 is a solid budget option.

If you’re running out of space on your PlayStation 5 or desktop PC, you can currently find the 1TB model of the PlayStation-licensed WD Black SN850 M.2 SSD discounted to just $129.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. Normally $169.99, the PlayStation-licensed version of the M.2 SSD offers identical performance specs as other SN850 models but features a blue LED to let you know that you’ve installed it correctly.