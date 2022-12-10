Apple’s terrific M1 iPad Air is matching its best price to date right now

The holidays are quickly approaching, and if you’re doing a little weekend window shopping for yourself or others this weekend, we’ve collected a handful of excellent deals that we think we think will allow you to cross more than just a few names off your list.
Starting things off is the latest iPad Air, which is discounted at Amazon and Best Buy in the 64GB, Wi-fi configuration to just $499.99, matching its lowest price to date. Apple’s newest iteration of its featherweight tablet includes significant upgrades to its performance thanks to Apple’s M1 CPU, and it’s equipped with a 12MP ultrawide camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. Just like the older model, the fifth-gen Air features a 10.9-inch display and is compatible with all of the latest Apple accessories, including the second-gen Apple Pencil.
There are certainly less expensive options available if you’re shopping for a pair of noise-canceling headphones — in fact, Bose’s excellent QuietComfort 45 are currently on sale for just shy of $250 — but if you’re in the market for one of the best models you can get, the WH-1000XM5s are the pair to beat.
Target, Best Buy, and Amazon are both discounting the Fitbit Versa 4 to $159.95, down from its usual price of $229.99. The latest wearable in the Fitbit Versa lineup appears very similar to its predecessor but offers a slimmer design that replaces the haptic touch button with a physical one. It also offers more exercise options, including new options for CrossFit and skiing, and features a faster version of the Fitbit UI.
The Versa lineup doesn’t offer the same experience as more premium wearables — and Fitbit is still rolling out new features to the Versa 4 via software updates — but if you can tolerate the growing pains, the Versa 4 is a solid budget option.
If you’re running out of space on your PlayStation 5 or desktop PC, you can currently find the 1TB model of the PlayStation-licensed WD Black SN850 M.2 SSD discounted to just $129.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. Normally $169.99, the PlayStation-licensed version of the M.2 SSD offers identical performance specs as other SN850 models but features a blue LED to let you know that you’ve installed it correctly.
Besides the obvious benefits of additional storage space, a high-end SSD like the SN850 can potentially help with load times in some games. The rated speed for the stock M.2 SSD on the PS5 is 5,500MBps, however, the SN850 can reach speeds up to 7,000MBps, offering a significant increase in performance.