Apple’s Studio Display actually comes with a stand

Apple’s Studio Display actually comes with a stand

by

Apple has just announced its new Studio Display, a 27-inch 5K Retina display with a built-in webcam. While it isn’t quite as high-end as Apple’s Pro Display XDR, the Studio Display has one big advantage over it: for the $1,599 you’ll pay for the monitor, you’ll also get an included stand.

The lack of a stand was one of the biggest criticisms of Apple’s $4,999 (starting price) 6K Pro Display XDR when it was announced in 2019 — and perhaps more outrageous was that Apple’s official stand accessory cost an eye-watering $999. Fortunately, Apple isn’t forcing you to pay that kind of premium to be able to stand the Studio Display on your desk.

That said, the base-level stand with the Studio Display only lets you tilt its angle. If you want to be able to change its height, you will need to pony up $400 more for Apple’s height-adjustable stand or pick the $1,599 option that comes with a VESA mount adapter to connect to a stand you already have.

Here are the stand options available if you order a Studio Display.
Screenshot by Jay Peters / The The Hamden Journal

And it’s also worth pointing out that $400 is a huge premium for a metal stand. With that amount of money, you can buy an entire 4K monitor. Though the huge surcharge perhaps shouldn’t be a surprise — Apple is the company that sells a $699 wheels kit for the Mac Pro, after all.

Apple’s Studio Display is now available to order on Apple’s website.

Related:

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.