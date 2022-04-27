Apple’s Self Service Repair program is now open to iPhone owners in the US

It took several months, but Apple’s Self Service Repair program is now available in the US. If you have an iPhone 12, iPhone 13 or third-generation iPhone SE, you can buy key parts (such as batteries, cameras and displays) from a dedicated store and consult official repair manuals as you fix a device yourself. You can even spend $49 to rent a toolkit for a week if you’d rather not buy tools you’re unlikely to use often.

The program will expand to other countries later this year, starting with Europe. You’ll also have to wait until later to obtain parts, manuals and tools for Macs. Those kits will be limited to Macs with Apple silicon, so you’ll be out of luck if you need to repair an Intel-based computer.

Developing…