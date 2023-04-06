Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro have dropped back down to $200

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are our favorite option for iPhone users in our guide to wireless earbuds — but at $250, they’re not cheap. If you keep tabs on them at Amazon, however, you can sometimes snag them for $200, making them a much better buy. They’ve dropped down to this price a couple of times this year, once in February and again in March. The 20 percent discount is within a dollar of the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Apple’s latest generation premium buds. Only problem is, they tend to go out of stock quickly, and sometimes pop back up to their list price, so you might want to add them to your cart while the deal’s still live.

Apple

The second-gen AirPods Pro deliver one of the best transparency modes of any earbuds on the market and the active noise cancellation is solid. The sound is clear and consistent, even at low volume, and the call performance is better than a lot of the competition. Of course, where the buds really shine is with their seamless pairing with iOS and integration with Apple’s ecosystem. We got six hours and 15 minutes of battery life in our tests and gave the earbuds an overall score of 88 in our review.

It’s worth noting that a few other wireless options from Apple are on sale right now too, including the third (and current) generation of the standard AirPods for $150, which matches their lowest price this year. You can save even more on the previous generation AirPods which are 38 percent off, or $99.

If you don’t carry around an iPhone, you may want to check out a few of the other best buds from our guide. Three of them are currently seeing discounts — though none are all time lows. You can snag our best overall pick, Sony’s WF-1000XM4, for a 29 percent discount that brings the price down to $198. Our runner up recommendation, Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 3 are also $198, or 21 percent off. And finally, our favorite budget option, the Jabra Elite 3 are even more budget-friendly after a fifteen percent savings. Again, those aren’t the lowest prices we’ve seen, but if today’s the day for some fresh new in-ear speakers, you may as well save some coin.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.