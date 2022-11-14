Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro fall to a new all-time low

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you’ve been waiting on a sale for Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro, that patience has paid off. Amazon is offering them at the lowest price we’ve seen yet, $230 or $19 (8 percent) off the regular $249 price tag. While not an enormous price cut, it’s a great deal on Apple’s best wireless ANC buds, considering they only came out in September.

While they don’t look too different from the original AirPods Pro, the new models have some notable improvements that helped them garner a solid 88 score in our The Hamden Journal review. The biggest change is the new H2 chip that delivers improved noise cancellation and longer battery life. Audio quality is also improved, as is integration with Apple products, letting you switch seamlessly between an iPhone and MacBook, for example. They also come with new touch controls for easier operation.

They’re not perfect, as battery life could still be better despite the improvements from before, and the touch controls take a while to master. Also, they’re really designed for Apple products, so Android users might need to look elsewhere. Still, the 2022 AirPods Pro are some highly desirable wireless ANC earbuds and this is the best price we’ve seen to date.

