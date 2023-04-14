Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro are down to $200, plus the rest of this week’s best tech deals

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

We check for tech deals every weekday. On Fridays, we pull together the best of what we found that still happens to be on sale. This week, Amazon continued to sell Apple’s latest AirPods Pro for a $50 discount and one more retailer joined in too. Samsung’s flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S23 series, finally got a proper discount, instead of just a free storage upgrade, so you can grab the base configuration S23 Ultra for its lowest price yet. Depending on which options you want, Microsoft’s tablet-PC hybrid, the Surface Pro 9, is up to $300 off during the company’s spring sale. There’s also a deal on a rugged portable SSD, as well as discounts on a graphics card, bluetooth speakers and even a projector. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple

If you didn’t dive in last week and are still hoping to save on Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro, here’s good news: Amazon is continuing its $50 discount on the buds. Verizon is now matching the price too, so if you’d rather buy from them, you can. The $200 price point matches the lowest price we’ve seen so far and if you’re an iPhone person, we think these are the best buds you can buy. They’ve got one of the best transparency modes of any buds we’ve tested, perfect if you like to listen to music but still keep an ear on what’s going on around you. The overall sound is clear and much improved over the previous generation Pros, with properly immersive sound. And of course, they work seamlessly with iOS and Apple’s ecosystem in general. They earned an 88 in our review.

One other sale we can point you to is a discount that’s still holding strong on our favorite earbuds overall, Sony’s Sony WF-1000XM4. They’re $198 after a 29 percent discount, which is the lowest price outside of the shopping holidays last November.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung

Samsung’s latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is $200 off at Amazon right now — and that discount applies to the 256GB and 512GB configuration. We’ve seen sales on the S23 Ultra before, but the savings essentially amounted to free storage upgrades, as they made the 512GB phone the same price as the 256GB model. But now if you just need the base model of the premium handheld, you can still save some money. We like the long battery life, brilliant display and improved cameras on the S23 Ultra and gave it an 89 in our review. We also happen to think it’s the best Android phone you can buy.

If you’re thinking of grabbing the Galaxy S23+ instead, that model is getting a $150 discount, again in both storage configurations, making the 256GB size $850 and the 512GB capacity phone $970. The S23+ earned an 86 in our review, but don’t necessarily think you need to upgrade to this model if you already have the S22+.

For an even bigger bargain, you can check out Google’s Pixel 7, which Amazon is selling for 25 percent off, making it $450 instead of $600. The phone earned a 90 in our review, in which we called it and the Pixel 7 Pro the best bargain in flagship phones.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SAMSUNG

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is down to $394.49 at Amazon right now, which is a 12 percent discount over its usual $450 price tag and actually lower that it sold for on Cyber Monday. The watch features GPS tracking for your hikes and runs and offers sleep tracking and coaching. The sensors can even give you a body composition analysis. The deal only applies to the black Bluetooth model. If you want it in gray or with LTE connectivity, you’ll have to pay full price.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is cheaper overall, and it’s on sale for $249. That’s $20 above the lowest price we’ve seen, but it’s still more affordable than the Pro version. We called the standard Galaxy Watch 5 the best smartwatch for Android users and it gives you in-depth fitness and health tracking, body composition analysis and sleep coaching. The only thing it lacks over the Pro model is the larger titanium case and the turn-by-turn hiking and biking directions you get from the Pro’s GPX-format routes.

Blink Mini indoor camera

Blink Blink Mini Blink’s compact indoor security camera delivers 1080p HD video and offers night vision and motion detection along with two-way audio so you can see, hear and talk to whoever is in the room.

Many of Amazon’s Blink security devices are on sale right now, including the Blink Mini for 29 percent off and the Blink Outdoor for 36 percent off. Both discounts are within $5 of the all-time-lows the devices hit during last year’s Black Friday sales. We named Blink Outdoor the best wireless security camera in our guide to smart home devices. Amazon is discounting other Blink devices as well, including the Blink Video Doorbell for 30 percent off, making it just $35 instead of $50. While doorbell cams can bring peace of mind, we should note that these devices do have their share of security concerns. But if the benefits of keeping tabs on your homefront outweigh any possible risks, you may also be interested in Arlo’s sale on similar security devices.

Google Nest Doorbell

Google Nest

If you’d rather Google kept an eye on things over Amazon, you may want to check out Google’s sale on its Nest security devices. At both the Google Store and at Amazon, the wired Google Nest Doorbell is down to $130, which is a $50, or 28 percent, discount and the lowest we’ve seen it drop yet. This is the wired version, which means the device will never go dead (outside of a power outage) but you’ll need to have doorbell wires available for installation. Otherwise, you’ll want the battery version of the Nest Doorbell.

Other Google home devices are on sale too, including the Nest Thermostat which is $90 after a 31 percent discount, and the outdoor or indoor Google Nest Cam — down to $140 after taking 22 percent off the $180 list price.

XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector

XGIMI

Portable projectors can bring your movies and shows to more places — including outside. The XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector is our favorite portable budget projector in our updated guide to projectors and right now it’s seeing a 40 percent discount at Amazon, making it $300 instead of $500. You can snag the same discount directly from Xgimi too. MoGo Pro is small enough to fit in a backpack and can run for over two hours on a charge. The image it delivers from the 300 lumen DLP projector is reasonably accurate, with 1080p resolution. Keystone and auto focus will help you get it looking as sharp and accurate as possible, and the built-in Harman Kardon speakers will handle the accompanying audio.

PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle

PlayStation

This particular bundle went on sale last month, but it’s back — good news for those who weren’t yet ready for a PS5 but are now. The PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle includes Sony’s latest console along with one of our favorite games of last year. The 9 percent discount knocks $50 off the game and console, which basically means you’re getting GoW: Ragnarok for $20, since it usually goes for $70 on its own. While that may not sound like the largest discount, the bundle is notable for being available at all — in 2022 the PS5 was tricky to find in stock anywhere. As for the game, we think its one of the best games you can play on Sony’s console. If you prefer, you can get the same deal from Target, Adorama or Best Buy.

Bose SoundLink Flex

Bose Bose SoundLink Flex One of our favorite bluetooth speakers has dropped back down to its lowest price.

We named Bose’s SoundLink Flex one of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers and right now it’s getting a solid $20 discount from Amazon, Adorama, Best Buy or directly from Bose itself. The speaker is about the size (and sort of looks like) a clutch bag, but still manages to deliver good clarity and significant bass. It’s not a room-filler, but can pair up with similar speakers for stereo sound. The IP67 rating means it’s dust proof and can handle a dunk in water without damage. Perfect for taking outside as the weather warms up.

A slightly bigger speaker that also gets the nod of our recommendation is JBL’s Charge 5. Both Amazon and JBL are selling it for $140, which is a 22 percent discount and the lowest price we’ve seen outside of the shopping holidays last November. The Charge 5 delivers an impressive 20-hour battery life and can even recharge your smaller devices. The bright output and decent low end is great for entertaining a few people and comes in a portable two-pound package.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Microsoft Microsoft Surface Pro 9 The tablet-laptop hybrid, running on the Intel Core i5 with 8GB of memory and 256GB SSD is $100 off during Microsoft’s spring sale.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a Surface device, now is a good time to do so as Microsoft is hosting a spring sale with up to $300 off different devices. Discounts apply to the tablet-PC hybrid Surface Pros, with the more expensive versions seeing the larger savings. Not to be outdone, Amazon is also offering deals on different configurations of the Pro 9.

Microsoft came out with the Surface Pro 9 in October of 2022 and they essentially made two different models: one with WiFi connectivity running on an Intel chip and a 5G-enabled version powered by Microsoft’s own SQ3 ARM chip. We got the chance to review the 5G model and you can read our review here. For the record, we prefer the Surface Pro 9 without the 5G connectivity, and recommend it as the best convertible laptop in our guide to the best laptops.

Microsoft is also including discounts of up to $450 on newer models of Surface Laptops, including the Surface Laptop 5, which impressed us with its faster Intel processor and added Thunderbolt support, but we felt that the chassis and overall design could use an update.

Eero Pro 6 mesh WiFi router

eero

We covered a similar deal on Amazon’s Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router a couple weeks ago at Wellbots. If you didn’t take advantage then, and still want better Wi-Fi coverage for your home, you can snap up a unit now for the same $40 discount. That’s 20 percent off and, while it’s not the lowest price yet, it’s the cheapest the unit has sold for since last year’s holiday sales. The router will cover 2,000 square feet, offers support for WiFi 6 and can deliver speeds of up to a gigabit per second. If you’ve got a lot of smart home devices, the Eero Pro 6 can connect up to 75 of them at once. If you’ve got a late-model Echo speaker, Eero routers can turn them into WiFi extenders to offer even more coverage.

Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD

Samsung Samsung T7 Shield (1TB) This deal matches the all-time low for the 1TB version of Samsung’s ruggedized portable SSD. A 2TB model is also on sale for $130, which is the lowest price we’ve seen in several months.

Need a little more storage for games and files? The T7 Shield SSD takes our favorite portable SSD, Samsung’s T7, and wraps it up in a tough rubber casing to make it water- and dust-resistant. Right now, the 1TB and 2TB versions of the drive are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy and directly from Samsung, going for $80 and $130, respectively. Both prices are at or very near the lowest we’ve seen on the drives yet.

SanDisk’s Extreme Portable SSD in the 1TB size is also getting a discount this week, with 64 percent savings at both Amazon and at B&H Photo.

ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card

Newegg is selling ASRock’s AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card for $610 after a $50 discount and a $20 promo code. Enter VGAEXCAA496 at checkout to get the full deal. You’ll also get a free game code for The Last of Us, just in case you don’t have that title yet. When it launched last year, the card went for around $1,000, so this a decent discount and a new low. While this isn’t the newest GPU from AMD (and it eats a lot of power), it can still capably play many games in 4K, with strong high-fps performance in 1440p.

It’s no accident that this discount is coming shortly after Nvidia’s launch of the similar RTX 4070, which is probably the card you should get if you care about ray tracing. But if not, or if you’d specifically prefer an AMD card, this is a relatively good value. Newegg is also selling ASRock’s AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom graphics card for $540, which is a decent price for another 1440p option, and also includes TLOU game code.

