Apple’s reportedly building an advertising network for its Major League Soccer games

Apple’s building an advertising network for the Major League Soccer (MLS) games it’ll start streaming next year, according to a report from Bloomberg. Sources familiar with the situation told the outlet that Apple’s in talks with advertisers and MLS sponsors to display ads during soccer games and “related shows.”

Apple struck a 10-year deal with the MLS in June and will start streaming soccer games through its Apple TV app in February 2023. While the company plans on introducing a separate, Sunday Ticket-like subscription dedicated to streaming every MLS game, it says it’ll make a “broad selection” of MLS and Leagues Cup matches available to Apple TV Plus subscribers, with a “limited number” available for free.

There still isn’t any pricing information about the standalone subscription just yet, but, as noted by Bloomberg, Apple plans on including ads for all MLS viewers, including season pass holders, Apple TV Plus subscribers, and those watching for free. This expands on the commercials Apple already slips into its Friday Night Baseball games, and marks a continued push into advertising.