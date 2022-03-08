Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ iPhone event: how to watch the live stream online

After much anticipation and rumors, Apple officially announced that it is holding its first event of 2022 on Tuesday, March 8th. The presented tagline for the upcoming event is “Peek Performance,” a supposed play on words for a sneak peek. We’ll likely get a peek (sorry) at a new iPhone SE with 5G and possibly a new iPad Air or Mac Mini.

What time does the Peek Performance Apple event start?

The event will be streamed live on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET. As with Apple’s prior streamed events, it will likely be a pre-recorded presentation, with a flashy introduction and various set dressings for the executives hyping up the new products.

Where can I watch the Apple event?

You can tune in to the event on Apple’s website, through the Apple TV app, or on Apple’s YouTube Channel. If you plan on streaming the event from YouTube or Apple’s website, there is an option to set a reminder or add it to your Apple Calendar.

While Apple hasn’t said anything about what’s being announced at the event, there has been plenty of rumors about what’s to come, including including the aforementioned new iPhone SE, refreshed iPad Air, and various new Macs, possibly with a new M2 chip. We’ll be covering the event with both a live blog and plenty of coverage, so be sure to tune in on Tuesday to find out everything Apple has in store.