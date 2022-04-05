Apple’s online-only WWDC 2022 begins June 6th

June is fast approaching, which means it’s almost time for Apple to hold this year’s Worldwide Developer Conference. The company has announced that its WWDC 2022 event will be held between June 6th and June 10th. The conference itself will be virtual, but there will be a limited opportunity to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos in-person at Apple Park on June 6th.

The last two WWDC events were online-only and free for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple is gradually returning to in-person activities and will require corporate staff to work from the office at least one day per week by mid-April. Google I/O will go ahead in April with limited in-person attendance from employees and some partners.

Unless Apple changes the script dramatically at WWDC this year, we should get our first proper looks at iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16 and whatever the next version of macOS is called. There’s always the possibility Apple will show off some new hardware. It hasn’t done so at WWDC since 2019, when it revealed the third-gen Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR. We could also learn more about Apple’s next-gen silicon chips, a few months after it announced the M1 Ultra.