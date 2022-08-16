Heading back to school soon? If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you can save $100 on Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Air, which is our top pick for most people when it comes to laptops. It’s a relatively small discount, yet it’s also the first we’ve seen on the new MacBook, which launched only last month. Right now, you can buy the “starlight” model at Amazon and B&H Photo with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, an eight-core CPU, and a 30W power brick for $1,099.

Although the new model starts at $200 more than Apple’s last-gen Air, it’s a terrific laptop that makes for a good investment. It does a good job of handling everything a general user needs and even some light gaming. It’s also faster than its predecessor thanks to Apple’s new M2 chip and comes with a 1080p webcam, a lighter build, and a nicer display (that also features a notch). At the same time, the redesigned M2 Air retains many of the features we loved on the M1 model, including MagSafe charging, Touch ID, and all-day battery life.

One thing to keep in mind, however, is that the storage on the base M2 Air is slower than its predecessor’s because it’s stored on a single NAND chip. This means some tasks, like copying large files, might take a while. Plus, port selection is relatively limited, and you can only connect the M2 Air to one external display at a time. Read our review.

Speaking of heading back to school, if you don’t want to lug heavy books around and strain your back, you might want to invest in another pick from our back-to-school gift guide: the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite. The e-reader can hold an entire library of books for you, but you’ll barely notice it’s there given it only weighs 7.2 ounces. Plus, today is a particularly good time to buy one, as the Paperwhite is nearly its best price ever at Amazon and Best Buy.

Regularly $139.99, you can currently buy the new Paperwhite at Amazon in the ad-free configuration for $129.99 ($30 off) or in the ad-supported configuration at Amazon and Best Buy for $109.99. In terms of features, the popular e-reader offers months-long battery life, support for adjustable color temperature, and USB-C charging, which allows you to fast charge the device when it does run out of juice. It also features IPX8 waterproofing and comes with a 6.8-inch display that’s larger than its predecessor’s, putting it more in line with the high-end Kindle Oasis than anything else. Read our review.

If Amazon’s latest Paperwhite is outside your budget and you don’t need an e-reader with extra bells and whistles — like waterproofing — you can also buy the entry-level Kindle for $59.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, which is $15 shy of its lowest price to date. The ad-free model is also on sale for $79.99 ($30 off). The Kindle’s 167ppi display is nowhere near as nice as the Paperwhite’s high-resolution 300ppi display, but it’s still readable and the Kindle itself is smaller and easier to hold than the new Paperwhite. It also includes a front light and support for Bluetooth headphones so you can listen to audiobooks. Read our review.

We’re not just seeing near Prime Day-level deals on Kindles but also other Amazon devices, too. Right now, for example, you can buy Amazon’s new Echo Show 15 for $189.99 ($60 off) at both Amazon and Best Buy, which is just $10 shy of the record low we saw on the smart display during Prime Day and a discount we’ve seen only a number of times.

As a large wall-mounted device, the Echo Show 15 differs from other Alexa-enabled smart displays. The 15.6-inch touch display is particularly well suited as a bulletin board you can hang up in your kitchen or home office or as a 1080p TV. However, while it looks different from the other Alexa-enabled displays, it shares much of the same functionality, meaning you can still use it to make video calls, control various smart home devices, watch movies, and more. Read our review.

Shifting from Amazon devices to robot vacuums, Roborock’s S7 is once again matching its best price to date at Amazon and Walmart, where you can pick up the terrific robovac for $429.99 ($220 off). This is our favorite robot vacuum / mop hybrid, one that’s capable of scrubbing your floors and vacuuming your carpets without getting them wet. It comes with a number of useful features, too, including the ability to map your home and designate keep-out zones as well as support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice controls.

Be aware, however, that the S7 lacks obstacle avoidance tech, meaning it may get stuck navigating around cables and other small objects. Also, while it works with an auto-empty charging base, you’ll have to buy that separately.

Prefer a tablet over a Kindle? Amazon’s Fire tablets are also on sale today, with the Fire HD 8 starting at $49.99 ($40 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. The Fire HD 10, one of our favorite budget-friendly tablets, also starts at $99.99 ($50 off) at both Amazon and Best Buy. Both tablets feature a USB-C port and up to 64GB of built-in storage, but the 2021 Fire HD 10 comes with a larger higher-resolution display and a 5-megapixel camera on the rear. Read our Fire HD 8 Plus and Fire HD 10 reviews .

. If you’ve got the budget and need a standing desk, many at The The Hamden Journal are fans of Fully’s excellent customizable offerings. And right now, you can score 15 percent off your purchase when you use promo code SUMMER15 at checkout.

at checkout. Woot is selling the third-generation AirPods for $109.99 in refurbished condition today only, while the refurbished AirPods Pro are $134.99. Both come with a 90-day warranty. The latest pair of AirPods are water resistant, offer shorter stems than their predecessor, and support MagSafe, while the AirPods Pro features active noise cancellation abilities and better sound quality. Read our reviews of the AirPods (third-gen) and AirPods Pro .

. If you’re in the market for an ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker, you can buy JBL’s Clip 4 for $49.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The speaker sounds great for its size, offers 10 hours of battery life, and features an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Plus, if you couldn’t tell from the name, you can clip it to anything — whether that’s your backpack or bike.