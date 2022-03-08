Apple iPad Air with 3D map on screen and chat window

Apple’s new iPad Air vs. the Galaxy Tab S8 and Fire HD 10

Since you’ve been spending so much time at home these past two years, you could probably use a better tablet for when you’re kicking back on the couch or hanging out in the yard. And Apple’s new iPad Air might just be the screen you need in front of you. The company finally brought its home-grown M1 chip to the iPad Air for better working and gaming, but it is really your best option? 

The major competition includes Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 unveiled last month, and Amazon’s stalwart Fire 10 HD from 2021. We’ve got these three 10-ish-inch tablets and all their specs below, so you can get an idea of which one might hit the spot for you; stay tuned for our full review of the iPad Air later this spring.

iPad Air (2022)

Galaxy Tab S8

Fire HD 10 Plus

Price

$599

$700

$180 / $220

Dimensions

247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm (9.74 x 7.02 x 0.24 inches)

253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3 mm (9.99 x 6.51 x 0.25 inches)

247 x 166 x 9.2 mm (9.72 x 6.54 x 0.36 inches)

Weight

462g (1.02 pounds)

503 g (1.10 pounds)

468 g (1.03 pounds)

Display

10.9-inch IPS LCD

11-inch LTPS LCD

10.1-inch IPS LCD

Resolution

2,360 x 1,640 (264 ppi)

2,560 x 1,600 (274 ppi)

1,920 x 1,200 (224 ppi)

Processor

Apple M1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

MediaTek MT8183 Helio P60T

CPU

3.2 GHz octa-core

3 GHz octa-core

2 GHz octa-core

RAM

8 GB

8 GB

4 GB

Internal storage

64 / 256 GB

128 / 256 GB

32 / 64 GB

External storage

None

microSD up to 1 TB

microSD

Rear camera

Wide: 12 MP, f/1.8

Wide: 13 MP, f/2.0
Ultra-wide: 6 MP, f/2.2

5 MP

Front camera

12 MP, f/2.4

12 MP, f/2.4

2 MP

Wireless

802.11ax

802.11ax

802.11ac

Battery

28.6 Wh

8,000 mAh

6,500 mAh

OS

iPad OS

Android 12

Android 9

