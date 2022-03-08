Apple’s new iPad Air vs. the Galaxy Tab S8 and Fire HD 10

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Since you’ve been spending so much time at home these past two years, you could probably use a better tablet for when you’re kicking back on the couch or hanging out in the yard. And Apple’s new iPad Air might just be the screen you need in front of you. The company finally brought its home-grown M1 chip to the iPad Air for better working and gaming, but it is really your best option?
The major competition includes Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 unveiled last month, and Amazon’s stalwart Fire 10 HD from 2021. We’ve got these three 10-ish-inch tablets and all their specs below, so you can get an idea of which one might hit the spot for you; stay tuned for our full review of the iPad Air later this spring.
|
iPad Air (2022)
|
Galaxy Tab S8
|
Fire HD 10 Plus
|
Price
|
$599
|
$700
|
$180 / $220
|
Dimensions
|
247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm (9.74 x 7.02 x 0.24 inches)
|
253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3 mm (9.99 x 6.51 x 0.25 inches)
|
247 x 166 x 9.2 mm (9.72 x 6.54 x 0.36 inches)
|
Weight
|
462g (1.02 pounds)
|
503 g (1.10 pounds)
|
468 g (1.03 pounds)
|
Display
|
10.9-inch IPS LCD
|
11-inch LTPS LCD
|
10.1-inch IPS LCD
|
Resolution
|
2,360 x 1,640 (264 ppi)
|
2,560 x 1,600 (274 ppi)
|
1,920 x 1,200 (224 ppi)
|
Processor
|
Apple M1
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|
MediaTek MT8183 Helio P60T
|
CPU
|
3.2 GHz octa-core
|
3 GHz octa-core
|
2 GHz octa-core
|
RAM
|
8 GB
|
8 GB
|
4 GB
|
Internal storage
|
64 / 256 GB
|
128 / 256 GB
|
32 / 64 GB
|
External storage
|
None
|
microSD up to 1 TB
|
microSD
|
Rear camera
|
Wide: 12 MP, f/1.8
|
Wide: 13 MP, f/2.0
|
5 MP
|
Front camera
|
12 MP, f/2.4
|
12 MP, f/2.4
|
2 MP
|
Wireless
|
802.11ax
|
802.11ax
|
802.11ac
|
Battery
|
28.6 Wh
|
8,000 mAh
|
6,500 mAh
|
OS
|
iPad OS
|
Android 12
|
Android 9
