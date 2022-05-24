Apple’s new App Store rule for easier account and data deletion hits June 30th

During its WWDC 2021 event, Apple laid down a slew of policy changes for the App Store, adjusting the rules for everything from bounty hunting to whether or not Roblox is a game. Now, with the WWDC 2022 event ready to start on June 6th, Apple is reminding developers that it’s ready to flip the switch on some policy updates that were previously delayed.

Two App Store rule changes that Apple is confirming will take effect as of June 30th: a requirement that apps offering paid online group services use its in-app payment system, and a requirement mandating that developers offer easy account deletions (including stored personal data) within any app that allows users to create an account.

The policy about online group services (like classes and events) wasn’t part of the WWDC 2021 set of changes — it actually predates that, but Apple has delayed enforcing it three times. The first delay came in 2020 after Facebook complained it would unfairly impact vulnerable small businesses, then another delay came in the spring of 2021. It was set to finally take effect this past January, along with the policy about allowing users to initiate account deletion from within an app.

But on January 22nd, Apple pushed the deadline for both changes out another few months to June 30th, saying it would provide developers more time to update their apps, and we don’t expect to see any more delays now that Apple’s sent out reminders. One is a note about the account deletion requirement, which you can read below, but both policies are mentioned on the upcoming changes page for developers.