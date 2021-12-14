Apple’s New App Helps Android Users Detect Unwanted AirTag Stalking

Apple has announced its Android application called Tracker Detect as promised to ease identification of nearby AirTags and Find My Trackers to Android users who will now be able to tell if they are being stalked or tracked without their consent.

The application is available in the Google Play store and states that users can scan to try to find AirTags nearby or other location trackers that are compatible with Apple. Though the company claims that they have focused on making AirTags secure from abuse, they are small enough to attach to wallets and keys. This makes it easy to attach to cars and vehicles that can then be tracked by abusers, harassers and criminals.

AirTags are also cheaply priced at $29 for one or $99 for a pack of four. The Tracker Detector application identifies AirTags nearby that have been separated from their original users. Users can scan for these unwanted and unknown trackers if it has been near them for over 10 minutes. The app continues to scan and then alerts its user of an AirTag near them. Once identified, the user is instructed on how to remove the battery from the Tag, and recommends contacting law enforcement agencies if they believe that their safety has been compromised.

Tracker Detector can be downloaded onto your Android phones without the requirement of an Apple account.