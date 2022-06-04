Apple’s mixed reality headset will reportedly feature content created by Hollywood directors

Apple is reportedly teaming up with Hollywood directors to create video content for its upcoming augmented reality (AR) / virtual reality (VR) headset, according to a report from The New York Times. Sources familiar with the matter told the Times that Jon Favreau is just one of the directors involved — he’s reportedly tasked with delivering a mixed reality experience based on Prehistoric Planet, the dinosaur-filled Apple TV Plus series he produced.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll be able to immerse ourselves in a Jurassic Park-like landscape anytime soon. In line with an earlier report from Bloomberg, the NYT says Apple’s headset might not launch until 2023 due to issues with battery life and performance. That said, its development hasn’t come without a bit of turbulence — the NYT reports that some employees also left the company over the implications the headset may have on the way “people interact with one another.”

The headset may not make an appearance at Apple’s annual WWDC

The mixed reality device may not make an appearance at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday either, as Apple may shift its focus towards software instead. Sources told the NYT that Apple is gearing up to introduce a toolkit for developers to add camera and voice functionality to their apps, enabling hands-free control ahead of the headset’s arrival.

Apple hasn’t yet confirmed the existence of the headset, but the device will likely be capable of offering both immersive virtual reality experiences, as well as virtual overlays made to look like they’re part of the real world. Various leaks and rumors have also given us plenty to chew on, ranging from its untethered form factor to its “Mac-level” processing power.

But there have been indications that Apple may be readying the device for an official announcement, although it might not happen at WWDC. There’s the RealityOS name spotted in a trademark filing for “wearable computer hardware,” which is presumably the operating system that the headset will use. And, last month, Apple’s board of directors reportedly got to try out the mixed reality headset for themselves.