Apple’s Mere Mortals is a new Mythic Quest spinoff show

Apple is building on the success of its Apple TV Plus comedy about game development, Mythic Quest, with a new spinoff series titled Mere Mortals. The eight-episode series will be more like the excellent episodes in the main show that focus on a time and place outside of the primary settings and characters, Variety reports. “Mere Mortals will explore the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game,” according to Apple in a press release.

Ashly Burch, who plays Rachel in Mythic Quest, is part of the team writing Mere Mortals alongside John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney. Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney (Ian on Mythic Quest), David Hornsby (David Brittlesbee on Mythic Quest), and Charlie Day will be executive producers.