Apple’s MacBook Air M2 blends performance, battery life and a tiny size perhaps better than any previous model, but it’s also more expensive. If you’ve been waiting for a deal, now is a good time to act: The silver 256GB model is on sale at Amazon for $1,099, or $100 off the regular price — matching a deal we saw last month.

The MacBook Air hit one of the best The Hamden Journal review scores ever for good reason. Apple went to a uniformly thin design with the MacBook Air M2, finally shedding the wedge shape that’s existed since Steve Jobs pulled one out of an envelope back in 2008. That makes it more balanced, but also thinner and lighter than ever at 11.3 millimeters and 2.7 pounds — less than an iPad Pro with its Smart Keyboard.

Apple also managed to slightly increase the size of the 2,560 x 1,664 Liquid Retina screen to 13.6 inches by shrinking the size of the bezels, while nestling the webcam in a (slightly controversial) screen notch up top. It comes with improved speakers and a MagSafe power adapter, along with a pair of USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports with support for charging, displays, and data transfers up to 40Gb/s.

The M2 processor significantly boosts performance over the Air M1, running nearly as quickly as the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2. It starts rapidly, loads apps quickly and offers snappy performance across the board. And you won’t need to sweat if you’re far from a power outlet, as it lasted up 16.5 hours in our testing — enough for a plane trip from LA to Sydney.

