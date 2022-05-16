Apple’s MacBook Air M1 falls back to $850

Now is a good moment to buy the MacBook Air M1 as a grad gift — or as a travel companion for yourself. Amazon is once again selling the base MacBook Air for $850 after a $100 discount at checkout. You’ll have to be content with a gold model, but that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in months.
Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon – $850
The MacBook Air M1 remains a solid pick a year and a half after its debut. It’s still fast, lasts ages on battery and is completely silent thanks to its fanless design. You can go a full day of work (or vacation) without plugging in. Toss in the quality display, an enjoyable keyboard and a top-tier trackpad and you’ll have a strong all-rounder.
The 720p webcam, two USB-C ports and non-expandable memory/storage configuration may be limiting for some. And yes, the age is a consideration. While it’s not clear just when Apple will upgrade the MacBook Air, there’s no question the M1 variant has been around for a while and might get a replacement in the months ahead. At this price, though, it’s still a safe choice if you like its blend of performance and portability.
Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.
All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.