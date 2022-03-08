Apple’s Mac Studio is a tiny pro-level desktop powered by M1 Ultra

The rumors were true: Apple has introduced a high-powered headless desktop that sits between the Mac mini and Mac Pro. The company has launched the Mac Studio, a compact machine with up to a 20-core M1 Ultra chip, a 64-core GPU and more expansion than its mini counterpart. Not surprisingly, Apple is making bold performance claims — it believes the Studio is up to 80 percent faster than the Intel-based Mac Pro tower in certain circumstances. Developing… Catch up on all of the news from Apple’s Peek Performance event right here!

