Apple’s Mac Studio: a new M1 desktop for professionals

Apple has announced the Mac Studio, a desktop system that looks like the Mac Mini on the outside but packs a lot more power on the inside. The Mac Studio features both Apple’s M1 Max chip as well as a new, even more powerful processor, the M1 Ultra.

The desktop includes four Thunderbolt 4 ports on its rear, as well as a 10Gb Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI, and an audio jack. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

The M1 Ultra is a monstrous chip with 800 Gbps of memory bandwidth, supporting up to 128GB of unified memory. It has a 20-core CPU with 16 high-performance cores and a 64-core GPU. Apple says it’s “nearly” eight times faster than the M1, which powers the Mac Mini.

It’s compatible with Apple’s Studio Display, an external monitor that was also unveiled today.

