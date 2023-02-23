Apple’s Mac Mini M2 and M2 Pro models get their first Amazon discounts

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Mac Mini computers with M2 and M2 Pro are the cheapest way to get Apple’s latest processors, and now Amazon is sweetening the deal a bit more. The entry-level 256GB Mini M2 is on sale at $580 for a savings of $19 over the regular price, while the 512MB Mini M2 is $770, or $29 off. And if it’s the 512 Mini M2 Pro model you’re seeking, it can be found at $1,250, netting you a $49 discount. These appear to be Amazon’s new normal prices, but they’re less than we’re seeing at Apple’s Store.

Shop Mac Mini M2 and M2 Pro on Amazon

The Mac Mini is tiny but mighty, with the M2 model easily powerful enough for productivity chores and multitasking. The M2 Pro, meanwhile, is a low-key content creation demon, beating the Mac Studio’s M1 Max version and on par with the MacBook Pro 14-inch with M2 Max.

On top of that, you get killer connectivity, with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C connections, HDMI 2.0 (with 4K 240Hz and 8K 60Hz output), two USB-A ports, a headphone jack and gigabit Ethernet (upgradeable to 10 gigabit). The M2 Pro model adds two additional USB-C ports, making it even more useful for creatives with a ton of accessories.

The Mac Mini M2 won’t replace your gaming machine, but it can handle nearly everything else you throw at it. We wouldn’t recommend the overpriced storage or RAM upgrades either, as the M2 is much more efficient with RAM than typical PCs. Still, if you’re looking for a cheap but powerful Mac, this is the way to go.