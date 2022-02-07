Apple’s Mac Mini M1 returns to a record low of $570

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Mac Mini was already the most cost-effective way to get an M1 machine, but Amazon’s latest sale makes it even more affordable. The 256GB desktop is back down to a record low of $570 right now thanks to a $649 sale price and an automatically applied coupon that knocks another $79 off. If you know you’ll need more onboard storage, the 512GB version is down to $750 thanks to another sale-plus-coupon combo.

Buy Mac Mini M1 (256GB) at Amazon – $570

Buy Mac Mini M1 (512GB) at Amazon – $750

In case you need a refresh, the Mac Mini M1 came out in 2020 with Apple’s first round of M1 devices. You can expect performance similar to the MacBook Air M1, which impressed us with its blazing fast speeds, near-instantaneous wake time and ability to run iOS apps. In addition to M1 power, the Mac Mini has an eight-core CPU, an eight-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine and these discounted models have 8GB of RAM.

With all of the updates being on the inside, the latest Mac Mini looks much as the same as previous models. It’s compact size makes it a good option for cramped work-from-home setups, so long as you have your own monitor, keyboard and mouse to use with it. The desktop has a healthy number of ports as well, including two Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI connector, an Ethernet port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. While you could wait for the next iteration of the Mac Mini, there’s no telling when Apple will debut that. The company may have a hardware event in March, but current rumors suggest it will focus on new iPads and an affordable 5G iPhone. If you’re in need of an updated desktop now, the Mac Mini M1 is a great option made even better by this sale price.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.