Apple’s Mac and wearables revenue stumbles as tech sector recedes

After a strong quarter earlier this year, Apple is continuing to break records. According to the company’s financial results posted today, it’s reporting a revenue record of $83 billion, an increase of 2 percent from the same period last year. Apple also said it reached an all-time high for its installed base of active devices “in every geographic segment and product category.” However, the company’s profits are down by a whole 11 percent, and while it continued to see growth in its iPhone sales, revenue from Macs and wearables dropped.

It’s worth noting that Apple’s recently announced MacBook Air with M2 chip only started shipping this month, so the numbers for Macs are likely to increase next quarter. Considering the devices the company is expected to launch in the fall, it’s also possible consumers are holding out for new products and waiting out the ongoing inflation.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release “This quarter’s record results speak to Apple’s constant efforts to innovate, to advance new possibilities, and to enrich the lives of our customers.” The company’s CFO Luca Maestri added “Our June quarter results continued to demonstrate our ability to manage our business effectively despite the challenging operating environment.”

The company is holding a call at 5pm ET to shed light on its results and answer questions from the investor community, and we’ll update this post with any newsworthy findings.