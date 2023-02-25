Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is on sale for $150 off at Best Buy and B&H Photo

Just in case you woke up this morning feeling like spending a thousand bucks, we’re starting off the weekend with a terrific deal on Apple’s latest MacBook Air. Right now, the M2-powered model with 8GB of RAM, an eight-core CPU, and 256GB of storage is on sale at Best Buy and B&H Photo for $1,049 ($150 off), which is one of its best prices to date.

If you need a laptop that’s a jack-of-all-trades, the M2-powered MacBook Air will likely fit the bill. It boasts a lot of the same features as the excellent M1 model from 2022 — including all-day battery life, Touch ID, and MagSafe charging — yet it offers faster performance and a lighter build. It also features a 1080p webcam and a brighter display than its predecessor. So long as you don’t mind that the storage on the M2 Air is slower than that of the last-gen model, it’s a solid investment that should last for years to come. Read our review.

Despite the fact there are snowflakes currently swirling around the Hollywood sign, we’re in the waning days of winter. Fortunately, if you want to jumpstart your spring cleaning this year, iRobot’s Roomba i7 Plus is on sale for $499.99 ($400 off) at Best Buy until the end of today. While an older device that lacks features like obstacle avoidance — which our favorite robovac, iRobot’s newer Roomba j7, offers — the Roomba i7 Plus still boasts a variety of features that makes cleaning faster and more efficient. The robovac, for example, can learn your home’s layout so it only cleans certain areas and can even empty its own bin. Combine that with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and you have a feature-rich robot vacuum that’ll make your spring cleaning a breeze. Read our review.

Speaking of spring, it’s never too early to start prepping for hiking, biking, or any outdoor activity you typically reserve for warmer weather. And in times like these, it’s handy to have a portable speaker like the Tribit StormBox Micro, which offers enough sound to keep you motivated while playing music on the go. The compact speaker also features a built-in strap, so you can attach it to a backpack or a set of handlebars, along with IP67 water resistance for fending off any spring showers you might encounter. Normally $59.99, you can currently buy it on Amazon for $39.99, which is just $5 shy of its best price ever.

Samsung’s 2021 The Frame (left) compared to the matte 2022 edition (right). Photo by Chris Welch / The The Hamden Journal

Prefer to laze about in front of the TV instead of doing anything active? We feel you, which is why we recommend checking out Woot’s current discount on Samsung’s apt-titled Frame TV. The unique 4K TV displays a range of art when not in use, the kind that looks surprisingly realistic thanks to the panel’s anti-glare, low-reflection matte coating. Aside from being a pretty piece of home decor, the Frame also functions as an impressive QLED TV with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for several streaming apps.