There have been rumors of a new, higher-end Mac Mini swirling for a while now. And with Apple’s upcoming March 8th event, we’ll find out one way or another soon. In the meantime, the current M1 Mac Mini with 512GB of storage costs $749.99 at Amazon. The discounted price (totaling about $149 off its original cost) is reflected at checkout. This model comes with 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and it matches its all-time low price that was last seen during Cyber Monday.

This M1 Mac Mini has been around since late 2020, but it’s still an excellent, low-cost desktop PC that over-performs its price tag. Its excellent capabilities are only slightly hindered by its limited offering of USB-C ports, of which there are only two. There’s a pair of USB-A ports to help flesh things out, but you may want to budget for a USB-C hub for a few more ports and an SD card slot. It’s also worth noting that you’ll need to supply your own monitor, keyboard, and mouse. Read our review.

If you’re in the market for a Chromebook, Samsung’s excellent Galaxy Chromebook 2 is discounted in two configurations. Best Buy has the entry-level model with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM for $399 ($150 off), while Amazon has the step-up model with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for $549 (also about $150 off). Doubling the RAM and storage seems like a smart move for people who want more power.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 features a 13.3-inch touchscreen and a bold look with its “fiesta red” paint job. It doesn’t just look like there’s a party going on though, as the Chromebook 2 has great battery life combined with an exceptional screen. Perhaps its biggest flaw is its sometimes-sluggish Core i3 processor. But even without a more powerful chip, it still earned our pick for the best midrange Chromebook of 2022. Today’s lower prices make it all the more appealing. Read our review.

Microsoft’s Modern Webcam is a great affordable 1080p webcam that was made for Windows 10 or 11 users, and it’s currently discounted to $45.99 at Amazon. That $24 discount is just a few bucks off from the lowest price we’ve ever seen it at. This webcam from Microsoft has good image quality with HDR, for an accurate representation of your face in most lighting setups.

It has a sliding privacy cover so you can easily tell with just a glance that nobody can see you, and it takes up just a tiny footprint atop your monitor — or on a tripod mount, if you prefer. On the software side, it’s at home with Windows devices though it does have some limited compatibility with macOS. If you’re interested and want to learn more, see why it’s one of our favorites under $100.

Apple’s older iPad Pro from 2020 may lack the M1 processor of its current model, but its A12Z Bionic still has plenty of headroom for great performance. Woot has a deal today on the larger 12.9-inch version of the 2020 iPad Pro, bringing the price down to $829.99 for the silver model with 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi support. That’s about $469 off its original selling price of $1,299. If you need more storage, Woot also has the 256GB model for just $879.99 in either silver or space gray.

These big-screened iPads are especially useful if your tablet mostly stays at home, and if you want to use an Apple Pencil or Smart Keyboard with it. The extra real estate makes for an easier drawing surface, and it never hurts to have a bigger screen to kick back and binge some movies or TV shows. Read our review.

Psst… I heard a rumor there are more deals to be had:

The Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSD card is $27.99 ($12 off) at Amazon. You’ll need one of these if you want to add storage to your Switch, compatible laptop, or Steam Deck.

Amazon has Bose headphones and earbuds up to 15 percent off today, including the QuietComfort 45 for $279 ($50 off) and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $329 (also $50 off).

You can save even more on the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 by going with a refurbished model from Bose’s eBay store, where the 700 is $219 ($160 off) when you use code REFURB15 . Read our review of the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 here .

. . The 2021 version of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 laptop is $1,899 ($300 off) at Best Buy for its deal of the day. This configuration has a Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, an RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The new G15 with a webcam is coming soon, but just like the new G14 model, it’s coming in at a steeper price. Read our review .

. Apple’s silicone case with MagSafe for the iPhone 13 in black is $26 ($23 off) at Amazon.