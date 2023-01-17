Apple’s M1 iPad Air is back down to its lowest price

This might actually be the iPad for you if you’re considering Apple’s 10th-gen base iPad, which starts at $449.99. While they might look similar (that’s intentional), the iPad Air is the better choice in several ways: it’s faster, it supports the second-gen Apple Pencil with wireless charging support, its USB-C charging port supports faster data transfer, and it has a better laminated display. It also has access to a better (but not necessarily cheaper) accessory ecosystem, like the Magic Keyboard.

One area where the Air falters in comparison (depending on who you ask) is the selfie cam location. The 10th-gen iPad places it right in the middle of its long side, making it easier to center yourself in a video call if you’re using it like a laptop.

These days, most of us are in need of more storage, whether we have a laptop, a desktop, or even a gaming console like the PS5. If your machine supports NVMe M.2 SSD storage (the PS5 does, but check your PC compatibility), consider this big price cut on Samsung’s 980 Pro 2TB M.2 SSD, which is selling at Amazon for $179.99. In recent months, this model has sold for about $217, according to pricing history data via CamelCamelCamel, but the price is on a steady decline.

This model boasts fast PCIe 4.0 sequential read and write speeds of 7,000MB/s and 5,100MB/s, respectively, though it’s compatible with PCIe 3.0 motherboards at slower speeds. One important note is that, for PS5 owners making a storage upgrade, you’ll need to install your own heatsink first — an easy, cheap job. This $7.99 accessory from Amazon should get the job done, but there are countless options out there. Even in a PC, a heatsink ensures that it can offload excess heat, which is a smart way to protect your SSD.

Some deals are worth repeating, like the $50 off discount on Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro that we spotted yesterday. This promo is still happening at Verizon, so run over there to pick up a set if you’ve been waiting for this Black Friday price cut to return. Your purchase from Verizon is eligible for free two-day shipping or free in-store pickup if your local Verizon store has them in stock.