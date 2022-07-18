Apple’s latest iPad mini with LTE is $99 off at Amazon

If you’ve been holding out for a good deal on the latest iPad mini with cellular connectivity, you’re in luck. Amazon has dropped the prices of all color options for the 64GB iPad mini with LTE, bringing them all down to $550. That’s nearly $100 off their usual rate, not to mention the cheapest we’ve seen these models. It’s hard to get your hands on the iPad mini right now if you’re going through Amazon — most WiFi-only models are sold out, and very few WiFi + Cellular models are in stock. But if this configuration fits your needs, you can save a good sum of money if you pick it up right now.

Buy iPad mini (64GB, WiFi + Cellular) at Amazon – $550

Apple gave the iPad mini a much-needed facelift last year, and it only made the small tablet better than it was before. It now looks like a smaller version of the iPad Air, with a nearly edge-to-edge, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, flat edges, a TouchID power button and a USB-C port for charging. It also has Apple’s latest camera array that features Center Stage, making the tablet even better for FaceTime calls.

Overall, the iPad mini is a slick little device that should not be underestimated purely because of its size. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the iPad mini handled everything we threw at it well. We also like that it works with the second-generation Apple Pencil, allowing you to treat the tablet almost like a digital notebook. Battery life is solid, too: we were able to get around 12 hours before needing to recharge the device.

The iPad mini now supports 5G, too, so you’ll get faster data speeds if you’re in an area of 5G coverage. Would we recommend using the iPad mini as your daily driver when you’re out and about? Not necessarily, but only because most people prefer larger screens. The iPad Air may be better if you’re looking for a true laptop replacement, but it’s hard to beat the iPad mini if you want something as lightweight as possible to use when you’re on the go.

