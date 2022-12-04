Apple’s latest iPad drops to $399 at Amazon

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you missed the chance to buy the when it was , don’t worry: the tablet has hit a new all-time low price on Amazon. After an 11 percent discount, the base 64GB model of the 10th-generation iPad is $399. All four colorways – blue, pink, silver and yellow – are part of the promotion. Amazon has also discounted select 256GB models by $50.

Buy Apple iPad at Amazon – $399

The 2022 iPad features several upgrades over its dated predecessor, but a higher price and a few odd design choices make it . Apple redesigned its entry-level tablet to give it thinner bezels, a bigger display and USB-C charging. It’s also the first iPad to include a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, a feature that makes the tablet more useful for video chatting. The 2022 model’s A14 Bionic processor is also a highlight. But then there’s the fact Apple’s latest tablet is $120 more expensive than its 9th-generation counterpart and only supports the first-generation Apple Pencil. At a more affordable $399, however, it’s easier to overlook some of those flaws.

