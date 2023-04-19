Apple’s latest iPad Air is $100 off in both the 64GB and 256GB configurations

Blue, pink, purple, space gray, starlight — they’re all on sale. | Photo: Amelia Holowaty Krales / The The Hamden Journal

The 2022 iPad Air is on sale once again for its best price to date. Right now, you can get a 64GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi for just $499.99 ($100 off) in one of its five colors at Amazon once the $59 discount is automatically applied at checkout. The deals don’t stop there, however, as the same iPad Air with 256GB of storage is also on sale for $649.99 ($100 off) at Amazon (it, too, reaches this price with an automatic discount at checkout). The latter is a worthwhile upgrade for users who need more storage to fit larger games, lots of photos, etc.

Apple’s latest iPad Air may not have a Mini LED display, Face ID, or some of the fancier features found on the newer iPad Pro models, but it has a similar, refined design and packs a more than…

