Apple’s latest AirPods Pro have hit their all-time low at Amazon

Did you give up on your New Year’s resolution to get fit a long time ago? Hey, join the club! The good news is spring brings with it sunnier days, so the idea of going out for a run should at least start to become more appealing. But in case you need an extra motivator, we’ve got another piece of good news to share: Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro are once again on sale for $199.99 at Amazon and Walmart, matching their best price to date.

The new AirPods Pro offer better noise cancellation than their predecessor, making it super easy to tune out distractions while jogging outside or at the gym. They sound better, too, and boast some new perks, including swipe-based controls and a built-in speaker in the case that allows you to easily find your lost earbuds via Apple’s Find My app. They also come with a smaller, fourth ear tip for those who struggle to find the perfect fit. All in all, they’re one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, especially if you already own other Apple hardware.

We consider the Pro 2 one of the best wired video doorbells you can buy. Not only does it boast high-resolution 1536p HD video quality, but it can also capture your full porch thanks to its large field of view. Other useful features include accurate motion detection, along with package and people alerts. However, while it works well with Amazon Alexa, be advised that it doesn’t integrate as nicely with most other smart home platforms. Also, be aware that you’ll have to pay for the Ring Protect plan (starting at $3.99 a month) to view recorded footage and use many features, including smart alerts.

Unlike the Watch 4, the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro sport a temperature sensor, along with better battery life and advanced features like personalized sleep tracking. The bigger Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers more outdoor-specific features, however, including turn-by-turn route navigation and track back for hikers and cyclists.

The 10th-gen iPad sits in an odd spot in Apple’s tablet lineup, but it’s still a good slate if you can pick it up at a discount. Photo by Dan Seifert / The The Hamden Journal

If you’re in the market for a tablet, Apple’s latest iPad has returned to an all-time low of $399 ($50 off) in a variety of colors on Amazon. The 10th-gen iPad sports a faster processor than its predecessor, a larger 10.9-inch screen, and USB-C, as well as a selfie cam in the middle that’s useful when using your iPad in landscape orientation.