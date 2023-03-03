Apple’s iPad Mini is $99 off right now at Amazon

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you’re looking to buy a small tablet you can carry with you everywhere, the 64GB Apple iPad Mini is back to its all-time low price of $400 at Amazon. That’s $99, or 20 percent, less than what you’d pay if you buy directly from Apple and $69 lower than its list price at Amazon over the past few days. The pink, purple and space gray variants are all discounted at the moment, so you have quite a few options to choose from. And if you need more storage, you can also get the 256GB iPad Mini for $550. While that’s not quite the lowest price we’ve seen for the model on the website, that’s still $99 less than its retail price.

In our review, we said the tablet was really more of an iPad Air Mini, because Apple gave it an “all-screen” Liquid Retina design, a TouchID-capable top button, a USB-C port for charging and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. It was a significant redesign for the tablet, which stayed mostly the same its previous iterations. The fact that it has USB-C for charging and that it works with the second-gen Apple Pencil also means you can use your accessories with it if you have already another iPad that supports them.

In addition, we praised the iPad Mini for having a 12-megapixel ultra wide front camera with Center Stage. That allows the camera to automatically zoom and pan to follow you around during video calls, so the person on the other end can still see you while you’re moving. Overall, we found the device’s performance to be solid and even called it the best small tablet available when it was released in 2021. It’s been a while since then, but the device remains a great option even if it’s not as powerful as the iPad Air and the iPad Pro.

