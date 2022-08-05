Apple’s iPad drops to $299, plus the rest of the week’s best tech deals

Now’s a great time to pick up Apple’s iPad ahead of the upcoming school year. The base, 10.2-inch tablet is $30 off right now and down to $299, which is the best price we’ve seen it. It may not have all the bells and whistles that the iPad Air does, but it’s a solid, budget-friendly tablet that will likely be able to handle anything you throw at it. Elsewhere online, you can pick up the Chromecast with Google TV for only $40 and the Beats Studio Buds for $100. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

10.2-inch iPad

Nathan Ingraham / The Hamden Journal

Apple’s base iPad is on sale for $299, while the model with 256GB of storage is $80 off and down to $399. This is the most affordable iPad you can get, and we gave it a score of 86 for its strong performance, Center Stage cameras, first-generation Apple Pencil support and excellent battery life.

Buy iPad (64GB) at Amazon – $299

Buy iPad (256GB) at Amazon – $399

Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K is back in stock at Amazon and on sale for $120. While not quite as cheap as it was on Prime Day last month ($109), this remains one of the best prices we’ve seen no our favorite high-end set-top box. We gave the device a score of 90 for its fast performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, HomeKit integration and much-improved Siri remote.

Buy Apple TV 4K at Amazon – $120

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is down to $2,199, or $300 off its usual price. We gave it a score of 92 for its powerful performance, lovely Liquid Retina XDR displays and new bevy of ports.

buy 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon – $2,199

Chromecast with Google TV

The Hamden Journal

The Chromecast with Google TV is back on sale for $40, or $10 off its normal price and a record low. We gave the dongle a score of 86 for its 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision and Atmos, its handy integration with the Google Assistant and its easy to use remote.

Buy Chromecast with Google TV at Amazon – $40

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Jabra

Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro earbuds are $70 off and down to a new low of $130. These buds are the successors to the excellent 85ts and they use bone conduction tech combined with microphones and algorithms to improve voice quality on calls, plus they have ANC and an 11-hour battery life.

Buy Jabra Elite Pro 7 at Amazon – $130

Blink Outdoor + Blink Mini

Amazon includes a free Blink Mini camera when you buy a Blink Outdoor kit, so you’ll save $35 in total on the bundle. Blink cameras are a relatively affordable way to outfit your home with security cameras — all of them record 1080p video and support two-way audio and motion alerts. The Outdoor cameras are wireless and weather-resistant, while the Blink Mini is a smaller, wired camera that’s designed to fit into tight spaces inside your home.

Buy Blink Outdoor + Blink Mini at Amazon – $100

Beats Studio Buds

Billy Steele/The Hamden Journal

The Beats Studio Buds are back on sale for $100, or $50 off their usual rate. These are some of the best Beats earbuds for most people and we gave them a score of 84 for their comfortable design, good sound quality and ANC and fast pairing with both iOS and Android devices.

Buy Beats Studio Buds at Amazon – $100

Sony LinkBuds S

Sony

Sony’s LinkBuds S are on sale for $148, which is 26 percent off and a new all-time low. These buds came out earlier this year and support smart playback, which lets them automatically play and pause music depending on what you’re doing.

Buy LinkBuds S at Amazon – $148

Samsung Freestyle projector

Samsung

Samsung’s Freestyle portable projector is $100 off and down to $798 at Amazon, and just about the same price form Samsung directly. The company debuted this projector at CES earlier this year as a 1.83-pound home theater device with auto focus and auto leveling features, along with a 1080p resolution and support for multiple voice assistants.

Buy Freestyle projector at Amazon – $798

Buy Freestyle projector at Samsung – $800

PNY XLR8 CS3040 SSD

Another one of our favorite PS5 SSDs, the PNY XLR8 CS3040, has dropped to $105. It’s an already affordable drive made even better by this sale, and we like its 5,600 MB/s read speeds and its five-year warranty.

Buy PNY XLR8 CS3040 (1TB) at Amazon – $105

