Apple’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock looks like it will stay true to the original series

Apple released a new trailer for its upcoming Fraggle Rock Apple TV Plus reboot on Wednesday (officially titled Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock), and it seems like the new series will be bringing back all of the hallmarks of the original show. The new trailer features charming puppets, a catchy song, and a dumb joke to kick things off that I actually found kind of funny, and you can watch it all here. The 13-episode series debuts on January 21st.

Apple TV Plus has become something of a destination for Fraggle Rock. In April 2020, the company debuted the first in a series of shorts called Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, and in May 2020, it acquired past seasons of the original show. (Seems like someone over at Apple is a Fraggle Rock fan. Maybe Tim Cook?)

The new series joins Apple TV Plus’ growing lineup of original shows geared toward children, which also includes The Snoopy Show, Harriet the Spy, a Ghostwriter reboot, and Helpsters.