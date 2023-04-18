An image showing the outside of the Apple Store in Mumbai, India

Apple’s first store in India is now open

The Apple Store in Mumbai, India. | Image: Apple

Apple has officially opened its first store in India. On Tuesday, hundreds of customers got the chance to step inside the Mumbai-based retail location after years of waiting for the iPhone maker to build a store in the country.

As you can see from the images included in the gallery below, the store has a pretty eye-catching design. It features a glass exterior and a ceiling tiled with triangular pieces of timber that stretch past the building’s walls to form a canopy over the store. Apple says each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber and that there are 1,000 tiles in total.

