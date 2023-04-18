Apple’s first store in India is now open

The Apple Store in Mumbai, India. | Image: Apple

Apple has officially opened its first store in India. On Tuesday, hundreds of customers got the chance to step inside the Mumbai-based retail location after years of waiting for the iPhone maker to build a store in the country.

As you can see from the images included in the gallery below, the store has a pretty eye-catching design. It features a glass exterior and a ceiling tiled with triangular pieces of timber that stretch past the building’s walls to form a canopy over the store. Apple says each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber and that there are 1,000 tiles in total.

The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India.

