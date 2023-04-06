Apple’s first retail store in India is opening soon

“Hello Mumbai,” the notice reads. “We are getting ready to welcome you aboard our first store in India. And raring to see where your creativity takes you at Apple BKC.” Apple’s website says the new store is “coming soon,” but the company didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment for more details.

Apple’s logo for its new store in Mumbai. Image: Apple

The Mumbai store in India isn’t a total surprise. CEO Tim Cook said in 2020 that Apple would open its first retail store in India in 2021, but that was delayed because of the pandemic and then delayed to the first quarter of this year. The company obviously missed that estimate, but it seems that Apple is nearly ready to welcome customers to the store.