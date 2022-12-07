Apple’s expanded iCloud encryption protects your backups and photos

It may be more difficult for hackers and other intruders to grab your iCloud data. Apple is introducing a trio of security measures that include Advanced Data Protection, an optional feature that applies end-to-end encryption to more iCloud data. While Apple was already protecting 14 data categories, the new offering protects 23 — including iCloud device backups, photos and notes. Your calendar, contacts and iCloud Mail are still unencrypted to support global systems.

Advanced Data Protection is available to try in the US today as part of the Apple Beta Software Program. Americans will have broader access by the end of 2022. Other countries will have access sometime in early 2023. You’ll have to set up an alternative recovery method if you enable the technology, as Apple won’t have the keys needed to salvage your data.

