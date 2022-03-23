Apple’s digital car keys now work with some Hyundai vehicles

Since launching in 2020, Apple’s has only been available on a handful of BMW models. In January, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman the feature would expand to include select vehicles from Hyundai brands like Genesis “by the summer.” It now looks like those plans may be ahead of schedule. In a change spotted by , Apple has updated its to indicate that the 2022 Genesis GV60, 2022 G90 and 2022 Kia Niro now support the feature.

It’s unclear if CarKey functionality is already widely available on those models or if Hyundai is only now in the process of rolling it out. A spokesperson for Kia told the outlet it would “have more information about Digital Key availability in the coming weeks.”

While car manufacturers have offered remote lock controls through smartphones for a while, CarKey is different in that it treats your iPhone and Apple Watch like a physical key. To use the feature, you simply bring your phone or wearable up to your car’s door handle to unlock it. Some vehicles also allow you to start them by placing your device near the ignition button. With more recent iPhones that come with Apple’s U1 chip, you don’t even need to remove your phone from your pocket to access your car.