Apple’s controversial plan to try to curb child sexual abuse imagery

When Apple announced changes it plans to make to iOS devices in an effort to help curb child abuse by finding child sexual abuse material (CSAM), parts of its plan generated backlash.

First, it’s rolling out an update to its Search app and Siri voice assistant on iOS 15, watchOS 8, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey. When a user searches for topics related to child sexual abuse, Apple will redirect the user to resources for reporting CSAM, or getting help for an attraction to such content.

But it’s Apple’s two other CSAM plans that have garnered criticism. One update will add a parental control option to Messages, sending an alert to parents if a child age 12 or younger views or sends sexually explicit pictures, and obscuring the images for any users under 18.