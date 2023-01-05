Apple’s big Fitness+ update adds kickboxing, Beyoncé workouts and more

Apple’s latest Fitness+ updates are here, and it looks to be one of the biggest January releases for the service since it launched. A key new addition is kickboxing as a total-body cardio workout type, with sessions of 10, 20 and 30 minutes. It’ll be led by two Fitness+ trainers, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne and Muay Thai fighter Nez Dally, the first woman to compete in Thailand wearing a hijab.

Another key addition is the addition of Beyoncé to the Artist Spotlight series, including songs from her latest album, Renaissance. Starting January 9th, seven new workouts with her music will be available across cycling, dance, HIIT, Pilates, treadmill and yoga, Apple said. Fitness+ is also rolling out Artist Spotlight offerings from Foo Fighters (January 16) and Bad Bunny (January 23rd).

Also on tap are new episodes of Time To Walk, that helps motivate you on walks with stories from noted individuals like Dolly Parton, Shawn Mendes and others. The latest walk features actor Jamie Lee Curtis, as she “reflects on the importance of embracing life’s most unexpected moments, the transformative power of serving others in need,” and more, Apple wrote. Other guests arriving soon are Amber Ruffin, Jason Segel, José Andrés, Nina Hoss, Colman Domingo, Nathan Chen and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Fitness+ is also unveiling a new meditation theme, Sleep, joining the existing library that includes Calm, Gratitude, Resilience, and Creativity. Those include a new program called “Introduction to Meditations for Sleep,” with four 20-minute meditations that conclude with five minutes of relaxing music.

And finally, it’s adding two new collections for inspiration and goal-setting. Those are “6 Weeks to Restart Your Fitness,” featuring a blend of workouts to help users onramp back into fitness after the holidays, available January 9th. The other is “Level Up Your Core Training,” with 10- and 20-minute core workouts using dumbbells, coming on January 23.