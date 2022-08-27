Apple’s base iPad is $20 cheaper than the previous low price

It’s the weekend, which means that our The Hamden Journal Deals team is kicking back and recharging for next week. But we have a few time-sensitive deals to pass your way in case you feel like making some additions to your repertoire of gadgets. Starting things off is the ninth-generation iPad, which is discounted to $279.99 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Target ($50 off). Target’s site says this deal will end Saturday, though we don’t currently know if that applies to the other retailers.

If you just need an affordable yet relatively powerful iPad, this 2021 model is likely the one for you. It has a 10.2-inch display, and it runs on Apple’s capable yet not cutting-edge A13 Bionic chip. There isn’t much you won’t be able to do on this iPad compared to pricier ones, though keep in mind that it has a Lightning connector — not USB-C like the others. Notably, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack. This is rumored to be Apple’s final base iPad to feature the port, but we won’t know that for sure until it’s replaced by a new model. Here’s how it compares to the previous-gen model.

The Beats Flex are some of the most affordable wireless Beats headphones available, and now they’re even cheaper at Woot. You can get either the black or smoke gray colorway for $34.99 after you input the code FLEXIT at checkout. This model launched for $49.99 but saw a rare price increase up to $69.99. So, this is a good opportunity to save.

The Flex are neckband-style wireless earbuds, and the buds themselves magnetically snap together when they’re near each other. These charge via USB-C, and they boast up to 12 hours of continuous battery life per charge. Note, however, that they aren’t rated for sweat resistance, and unlike most other modern Beats earbuds, these don’t have automatic device switching. Read our review.

Fully, the office goods brand that sells excellent standing desks and a lot more, is hosting a 15 percent off promotion on everything it offers through August 31st. Add what you want to your cart — whether it’s a Jarvis standing desk that a few of us at The The Hamden Journal can swear by, an ergonomic chair, or some desk accessories — and then put SUMMER15 into the promo code field at checkout. Then, watch your price drop.

One more quickie

Logitech’s value-packed G435 wireless gaming headset is even cheaper than its usual sale price. Originally $79.99, it’s $49.99 in multiple colorways at Amazon. This is a great deal considering that you’re getting a cozy (if slightly low on frills) headset with 2.4GHz and Bluetooth support for $50.