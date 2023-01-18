Apple’s augmented reality glasses project is reportedly on hold

Another Apple rumor from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman focuses on the company’s efforts to create game-changing augmented reality glasses that could make picking up your iPhone obsolete — if they’re ever built.

The race to develop consumer-friendly AR glasses is in full swing, despite notable misfires like Google’s abandoned Glass project and Microsoft’s now enterprise- and military-focused HoloLens.

Meta, Google, and others are working on similar projects with names like Project Iris and Nazare, but now Gurman reports Apple’s plan to release a set of glasses following the launch of its first mixed reality project — a high-end headset set to debut this year — had already slipped from 2023 to 2025 and is now on hold indefinitely.

Apple’s initial sensor and camera-loaded headset could cost around $3,000, combining dedicated VR hardware with a desktop-like M2 CPU, similar to the ones inside the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini computers Apple announced this morning.

Gurman writes that a cheaper version using iPhone-like hardware launching in 2024 or 2025 might be able to have a starting price closer to $1,500, or about where Meta’s Quest Pro is now. This also follows his earlier reporting about the existence of Reality Pro / Reality One trademarks, which could help delineate the different classes of headsets.

That pricing doesn’t suggest widespread adoption and availability of mixed-reality headsets are just around the corner. Still, Apple’s typical high-end hardware strategy aligns better with that than launching something similar to Meta’s cheapest Quest VR headsets.